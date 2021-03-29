Ex-South Sioux football assistant charged with sexually assaulting student

The girl told investigators that Rogers invited her into his home and asked her to sit on the couch. When she declined, the girl said, Rogers grabbed her by the arm and threw her onto the couch, holding her arms and, eventually, her throat, choking her and pushing her down.

The girl said she told Rogers to stop, but he pulled off her pants and sexually assaulted her, stopping after she freed one of her arms and punched him. The girl said she then fled from the home.

Rogers told investigators that the two had consensual sex.

Court documents say Rogers admitted he had obtained vape pens for the girl, who he said came to his home on two occasions to pick them up. He said he invited her into his house and that the girl had "come on to him" while they were in his living room. He said that "one thing led to another" and both he and the girl took off their clothes and had sex on his couch.

Rogers told investigators that he and the girl had sex both times she was at his home to pick up the vape pens.

Authorities requested and received a warrant for Rogers’ arrest on Friday.