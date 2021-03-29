Ex-South Sioux football assistant charged with sexually assaulting student

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach has been jailed on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female high school student.
Nathan Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday and booked into the Dakota County Jail on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.
County Judge Edward Matney has set Rogers’ bond at $1 million. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the school district, Rogers has not been employed by the district since March 3, the same day police were contacted after a 15-year-old girl had reported to a high school staff member that Rogers had sexually assaulted her in December. He remains listed as the Cardinals' receivers and defensive backs coach on the team's website.
Lance Swanson, district director of communication and foundation, could not say whether Rogers had resigned or was terminated. He said the district does not comment on personnel matters and that superintendent Todd Strom would have no comment about Rogers’ arrest.
According to court documents, during an interview at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City, the girl told investigators that she went to Rogers’ home in December to get a vape pen, an electronic device similar to an e-cigarette used to inhale aerosol containing nicotine and flavorings, that Rogers had said he would provide to her. Nebraska law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying or using vaping products.
The girl told investigators that Rogers invited her into his home and asked her to sit on the couch. When she declined, the girl said, Rogers grabbed her by the arm and threw her onto the couch, holding her arms and, eventually, her throat, choking her and pushing her down.
The girl said she told Rogers to stop, but he pulled off her pants and sexually assaulted her, stopping after she freed one of her arms and punched him. The girl said she then fled from the home.
Rogers told investigators that the two had consensual sex.
Court documents say Rogers admitted he had obtained vape pens for the girl, who he said came to his home on two occasions to pick them up. He said he invited her into his house and that the girl had "come on to him" while they were in his living room. He said that "one thing led to another" and both he and the girl took off their clothes and had sex on his couch.
Rogers told investigators that he and the girl had sex both times she was at his home to pick up the vape pens.
Authorities requested and received a warrant for Rogers’ arrest on Friday.
Court records list Rogers as a member of the Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team. The team’s website on Monday listed him as a wide receiver, but coach and general manager Kurtiss Riggs said players do not report for preseason camp until April 26.
Riggs said he had not been informed of Rogers’ arrest, and he would follow league policy and notify the Indoor Football League commissioner’s office, which will suspend the player.
"He’ll be on the suspended list, and we’ll let the legal process take its course," Riggs said.
A 2013 South Sioux City graduate, Rogers earned all-state honors in both football and basketball before having a standout football career at Wayne State College.