Ex-student files sex discrimination lawsuit against Dordt

Doe is seeking damages and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial. He also is seeking a ruling ordering Dordt to reverse its ruling against him, expunge his disciplinary record and award him his degree.

"At this moment in time, Dordt University has not been notified of the filing of the lawsuit. Dordt University is committed to the safety and well-being of our community," Sarah Moss, director of marketing and communication, said in a written statement issued Friday.

Doe, who is from Washington, said he met the woman on Feb. 2, 2018, at an off-campus concert at which he had been drinking. They returned to his apartment, where both drank vodka and cranberry juice. Doe said the woman initiated sexual activity with him and agreed to have sex with him in his car after he asked if she wanted to "keep going."

In the lawsuit, Doe claims other students convinced the woman that the sex couldn't have been consensual if she had been drinking. Other students and/or staff subsequently filed a Title IX complaint against Doe on the woman's behalf.

Doe said he was dismissed from Dordt weeks before earning his diploma after a "sham hearing" in which he was presumed guilty from the start and had no access to the accusations against him or legal representation.

