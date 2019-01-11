ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Many nights, a mother told the judge, she holds her son at night, helping him get his breathing under control when he has a panic attack caused by the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his teacher.
"I tell him it's going to be OK," she said.
Her son will live with the memories of the abuse committed by Curtis Van Dam, the mother said, and she also will suffer from feelings that she couldn't protect her son.
"How does a mom reconcile the guilt of knowing that day after day she handed her son over to the hands of a monster?" the woman said before asking District Judge Steven Andreasen to sentence Van Dam, a former fifth-grade teacher at Sioux Center Christian School, to the maximum sentence allowable.
Andreasen did nearly that, sentencing Van Dam, 37, of Sioux Center, to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing 15 students during a four-year period. Andreasen then added the sentence to a 15-year federal sentence Van Dam received in September for another sex crime, for a total of 75 years. Van Dam must serve at least 32.5 years before he'll be eligible for parole.
"There is no sentence that this court can impose that will undo what has been done," Andreasen said before announcing his sentencing near the conclusion of the three-hour hearing.
During Friday's hearing, a number of parents of the victims gave victim impact statements before Andreasen, asking him to give Van Dam the maximum sentence and taking an opportunity to tell Van Dam how he had affected their children and families.
"How could you look at their precious faces and rob them of their innocence?" one mother asked. "You are not the person I thought you were. You are a monster. You are evil. You are a sick, sick human. You are a pedophile."
Under terms of a plea agreement, Van Dam will be required to register for life with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and will serve a special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole for life after his release from prison. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be returned to prison. Van Dam also must pay $1,750 in civil penalties.
Accused of having sexual contact with at least 13 children between August 2014 and October 2017, Van Dam faced 146 charges, 103 of them felonies, related to inappropriate contact with children. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
At his plea hearing in November, Van Dam told District Judge Steven Andreasen that he had engaged in sex acts against the will of six victims, one of them under age 12. He admitted that he touched their genitals and that all were students. The separate incidents to which he pleaded occurred as long ago as Oct. 5-30, 2015, and as recent as Oct. 17, 2017.
Van Dam was arrested on Oct. 23, 2017, after the parents of an 11-year-old boy reported that Van Dam had had sexual contact with their son. At least 15 boys later came forward to report incidents involving Van Dam, police have said.
According to court documents, some or all of the children were under age 12 or 13, and the incidents took place at various locations, including at school. A fifth-grade teacher, Van Dam was fired after charges mounted against him.