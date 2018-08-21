ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A former Sioux Center, Iowa, teacher will not be personally present while his attorney takes depositions of alleged sexual abuse victims, a judge has ruled.
District Judge Steven Andreasen also ruled Monday that video interviews of the victims may be admitted as evidence against Curtis Van Dam, but the victims can be called to testify at trial and Van Dam's attorney, Edward Bjornstad, will be able to question them.
Bjornstad, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, withdrew his resistance to both motions at a hearing Monday in Sioux County District Court.
Van Dam, 36, of Sioux Center, has pleaded not guilty to 146 charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with at least 13 children between August 2014 and this past October. A July trial date was continued, and a new date has yet to be set.
Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle had filed a protective discovery order seeking that depositions be conducted via audio and video equipment so that the children will not have to give their testimony in the physical presence of Van Dam. A defendant normally can be present with his or her attorney during depositions.
Kunstle said iPads could be used to create a one-way audio and visual communications link between two locations, allowing the boys to testify without being in the same room as Van Dam, who would be able to see and hear their testimony and communicate via text message with his attorney. Kunstle had said in his motion that child therapists could testify that the boys would suffer setbacks or limit their answers if Van Dam were present while they answered questions about the alleged abuse.
Andreasen also granted Kunstle's request that a certified victim advocate be allowed to be present during depositions.
Van Dam was arrested on Oct. 23 after the parents of an 11-year-old boy reported that Van Dam had had sexual contact with their son. At least 15 boys have reported incidents, five of them alleging that Van Dam had physical contact with them, police have said.
According to court documents, some or all of the children were under age 12 or 13, and the incidents took place at various locations, including Sioux Center Christian School, where Van Dam taught for nine years before he was fired after charges mounted against him. Van Dam, who taught fifth grade, is accused of sexually abusing or having inappropriate contact with some of the children on at least 24 separate occasions over several months.
Van Dam pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a child. As part of a plea agreement, Van Dam agreed to a 15-year prison term, the mandatory minimum required by federal sentencing statutes. A sentencing date has not been set.
The federal indictment accused Van Dam of taking videos or photos of minors engaged in sexual conduct. Investigators testified they found two videos showing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Van Dam's laptop computer.