VERMILLION, S.D. -- A former University of South Dakota football player has been found not guilty of attempted rape.
A Clay County Circuit Court jury returned its verdict at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday after a two-day trial.
Dale Williamson Jr., 22, of Texarkana, Texas, had been charged with attempted second-degree rape in connection with an Oct. 22 incident at an off-campus residence in Vermillion.
He and Danny Rambo Jr. were accused of entering a room and sexually assaulting a woman while a teammate was having sex with her.
Williamson denied any involvement and told police he was not in the room.
Rambo, 21, of Donaldsonville, Georgia, pleaded guilty in February to sexual contact without consent with a person capable of consenting. He has served 10 days of a 180-day jail sentence. The remaining 170 days were suspended.
Williamson, a former Coyote defensive back, still faces a charge of second-degree rape for a March 3, 2017, incident involving another woman. A status hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Williamson and Rambo, also a defensive back, both were suspended from the USD football team in October and did not play the remainder of the season.