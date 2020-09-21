Ex-wastewater treatment plant superintendent charged with manipulating water samples

The city dismissed Niday and Schwarte in June 2015. Niday told state investigators the city saved at least $100,000 in one year when workers administered the smaller levels of chlorine. He and Schwarte both agreed to surrender their state wastewater licenses when they were fired.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in December 2016 served a search warrant on city offices and collected computer data.

Cook said the city continues to work with the government, and city officials have said that new oversights and procedures have been implemented to prevent a repeat of the past illegal activities.

"The city has cooperated fully with the government and has worked to remedy the situation. That was done long ago," Cook said.

The EPA referred questions about the investigation to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Office spokesman Tony Morfitt said he could not comment on ongoing investigations.

In June 2016, the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission referred the DNR's case against the city to the Iowa Attorney General's Office for consideration of civil penalties in excess of $10,000. The attorney general's office also could file criminal charges.

The state has stayed its case while the federal investigation proceeds.

Built in 1961, Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant, located at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., near the intersection of Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20, accepts industrial, commercial and residential wastewater from Sioux City. The city also accepts wastewater from Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. Once treated, the water is discharged into the Missouri River in accordance with state and federal regulations, including the Clean Water Act.

