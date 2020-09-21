Ex-wastewater treatment plant superintendent charged with manipulating water samples

SIOUX CITY -- The former superintendent of Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant has been charged with manipulating water sample test results to make it appear that discharges from the plant into the Missouri River met federal requirements.
Jay Niday is charged with conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information from 2012 through June 2015.
He is scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 6 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. His attorney, John Greer, of Spencer, Iowa, filed notice Friday that Niday intends to plead guilty.
Greer did not immediately return a message left for him Monday.
Niday is the second former plant official to be charged with manipulating chlorine levels to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards when wastewater samples were tested.
Patrick Schwarte, who was a shift supervisor, pleaded guilty in January 2019 to the same two charges Niday faces. Schwarte is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
Schwarte's plea and Niday's expected guilty plea are not indictments of the city's operation of the plant, a Des Moines lawyer representing the city said Monday. Guy Cook said Niday and Schwarte acted on their own and were not directed by city department heads to doctor the water testing procedures.
"They were outliers. It was not a policy outlined by the city," Cook said.
No other individuals have been charged, though an information document filed last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office said other plant operators -- some who were known to prosecutors and others who were unknown -- were involved in a process in which they were instructed by Niday and Schwarte to raise chlorine levels added to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken.
The elevated chlorine level would produce test samples showing plant discharges met federal limits for levels of fecal coliform and E. coli. Once the samples were taken, chlorine added to the city's wastewater was reduced to minimal levels unlikely to disinfect discharged water enough to meet those limits.
The fraudulent procedures violated and concealed violations of the city's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits and the federal Clean Water Act and deceived the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which administers the city's permits, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges.
The city's wastewater treatment practices drew attention in April 2015, when the DNR was tipped off that plant supervisors were manipulating chemical levels used to treat sewage, resulting in legally permitted discharges into the Missouri River containing high levels of E. coli bacteria and potentially endangering public health. Improper chlorine releases also can endanger fish and water organisms.
The city dismissed Niday and Schwarte in June 2015. Niday told state investigators the city saved at least $100,000 in one year when workers administered the smaller levels of chlorine. He and Schwarte both agreed to surrender their state wastewater licenses when they were fired.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in December 2016 served a search warrant on city offices and collected computer data.
Cook said the city continues to work with the government, and city officials have said that new oversights and procedures have been implemented to prevent a repeat of the past illegal activities.
"The city has cooperated fully with the government and has worked to remedy the situation. That was done long ago," Cook said.
The EPA referred questions about the investigation to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Office spokesman Tony Morfitt said he could not comment on ongoing investigations.
In June 2016, the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission referred the DNR's case against the city to the Iowa Attorney General's Office for consideration of civil penalties in excess of $10,000. The attorney general's office also could file criminal charges.
The state has stayed its case while the federal investigation proceeds.
Built in 1961, Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant, located at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., near the intersection of Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 20, accepts industrial, commercial and residential wastewater from Sioux City. The city also accepts wastewater from Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. Once treated, the water is discharged into the Missouri River in accordance with state and federal regulations, including the Clean Water Act.
