 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Westfield city clerk placed on probation for theft
View Comments

Ex-Westfield city clerk placed on probation for theft

{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A former Westfield, Iowa, city clerk was placed on probation Monday for the theft of more than $70,000 of city funds.

Angela Sorensen, 51, of Akron, Iowa, entered an Alford plea in Plymouth County District Court to first-degree theft. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

Angela Sorensen 2019 mug

Sorensen

A charge of ongoing criminal conduct was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Sorensen's attorney, Priscilla Forsythe, said her client entered an Alford plea because a mental health condition prevents her from remembering committing the crime.

Under terms of the plea agreement, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond followed the sentencing recommendation of an Iowa Department of Corrections presentence investigation and recommended to District Judge Jeffrey Neary that Sorensen be placed on probation rather than sentenced to prison. The report noted Sorensen's absence of a criminal record, plus her ongoing physical and mental health issues.

Neary suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Sorensen on probation for five years. He also ordered her to pay restitution of $7,781 -- the amount not covered by the city's insurance carrier -- and complete 50 hours of community service.

An Iowa State Auditor's review of the town's finances from Jan. 1, 2013, through Sept. 30, 2017, found more than $74,000 in undeposited utility collections and improper payments. Sorensen was the city clerk from May 2013 until her resignation in August 2017.

Among the findings, state investigators identified $39,970 of estimated undeposited utility collections, $13,679 in excess wages and benefits paid to Sorensen and $4,272 of unauthorized checks issued to her.

Ex-Westfield city clerk pleads not guilty to theft
Former Wynot village clerk placed on probation for theft of funds
Sioux City ex-clerk who stole 19 lottery tickets placed on probation
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News