Ex-Westfield city clerk placed on probation for theft

LE MARS, Iowa -- A former Westfield, Iowa, city clerk was placed on probation Monday for the theft of more than $70,000 of city funds.
Angela Sorensen, 51, of Akron, Iowa, entered an Alford plea in Plymouth County District Court to first-degree theft. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.
A charge of ongoing criminal conduct was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Sorensen's attorney, Priscilla Forsythe, said her client entered an Alford plea because a mental health condition prevents her from remembering committing the crime.
Under terms of the plea agreement, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond followed the sentencing recommendation of an Iowa Department of Corrections presentence investigation and recommended to District Judge Jeffrey Neary that Sorensen be placed on probation rather than sentenced to prison. The report noted Sorensen's absence of a criminal record, plus her ongoing physical and mental health issues.
Neary suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Sorensen on probation for five years. He also ordered her to pay restitution of $7,781 -- the amount not covered by the city's insurance carrier -- and complete 50 hours of community service.
An Iowa State Auditor's review of the town's finances from Jan. 1, 2013, through Sept. 30, 2017, found more than $74,000 in undeposited utility collections and improper payments. Sorensen was the city clerk from May 2013 until her resignation in August 2017.
Among the findings, state investigators identified $39,970 of estimated undeposited utility collections, $13,679 in excess wages and benefits paid to Sorensen and $4,272 of unauthorized checks issued to her.