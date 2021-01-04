Ex-Westfield city clerk placed on probation for theft

LE MARS, Iowa -- A former Westfield, Iowa, city clerk was placed on probation Monday for the theft of more than $70,000 of city funds.

Angela Sorensen, 51, of Akron, Iowa, entered an Alford plea in Plymouth County District Court to first-degree theft. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

A charge of ongoing criminal conduct was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Sorensen's attorney, Priscilla Forsythe, said her client entered an Alford plea because a mental health condition prevents her from remembering committing the crime.