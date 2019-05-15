WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A former Winnebago Public Schools staff member has been fired amid an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate contact with students.
School officials learned of the allegations on Friday, when students informed a staff member about the interactions with a part-time classified staff member. Administrators then contacted Child Family Services, local law enforcement and the FBI, school superintendent Dan Fehringer said in a news release that was posted on the school district's Facebook page.
Fehringer declined to identify the staff member and said he would have no further comment besides the information contained in the news release.
Parents of the students who had reported any contact have been notified by the school district, Fehringer said.
"Parents who have not received this direct contact should know that this means their individual student is not suspected of being involved in this situation. However, any parents who have reason to believe their child may have been victimized should contact law enforcement immediately," the news release said.
The school is cooperating with the criminal investigation, Fehringer said in the release.
The news release did not include the gender of the students who reported the allegations, nor did it say how many students made allegations.
Winnebago Police Chief Jason Lawrence declined to comment on the investigation.
In addition to being fired, the former employee is subject to a "stay away" directive prohibiting him from being on school grounds or attending any school-related event, according to the district.
Fehringer said in the news release that the district is working to ensure that students and staff are safe while at school.
"Our staff is committed to continuing its work keeping our students focused on their school work while at the same time providing students with emotional support throughout this process," the district said. "Our students have also done a great job of supporting each other through this process. We look forward to returning our primary focus to our students' academic and extracurricular success."