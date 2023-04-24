WINSIDE, Neb. -- A former Winside Public Schools teacher accused of having sex with a student was bound over to district court Monday.

Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside, waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Wayne County District Court, where she is scheduled to be arraigned May 3.

Heikes is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

According to court documents, Heikes had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

She was arrested Jan. 22 after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a tip about the alleged relationship.

After her arrest, Heikes later submitted her resignation as a family consumer science teacher and librarian. The school board approved her resignation Feb. 6.

Heikes was the second Winside teacher arrested on charges of having inappropriate contact with a student in the past year.

Rachel McPhillips, 29, of Norfolk, Nebraska, who taught art at Winside, was sentenced April 17 to 180 days in jail and two years' probation on charges of disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse. She was charged with having sexual contact with a 15-year-old male student during an eight-month period.