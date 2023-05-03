WAYNE, Neb. — A former Winside Public Schools teacher has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a student.

Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside, entered her pleas Wednesday to one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

Her trial was scheduled for July 18 in Wayne County District Court.

According to court documents, Heikes had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

She was arrested Jan. 22 after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a tip about the alleged relationship.

Heikes later submitted her resignation as a family consumer science teacher and librarian.

She was the second Winside teacher arrested on charges of having inappropriate contact with a student in the past year.

Rachel McPhillips, 29, of Norfolk, Nebraska, who taught art at Winside, was sentenced in April to 180 days in jail and two years' probation on charges of disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse. She was charged with having sexual contact with a 15-year-old male student during an eight-month period.