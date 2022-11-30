Ex-worker gets probation for payroll theft from Cherokee sex offender unit

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A former administrative assistant at a state sex offenders unit in Cherokee has been placed on probation and ordered to repay more than $50,000 she paid to her husband for time he didn't work.

Renae Rapp, 40, of Washta, Iowa, pleaded guilty in September in Cherokee County District Court to second-degree theft, a Class D felony that was reduced from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.

A special investigation of the Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders by the Iowa State Auditor's Office found that from Aug. 1, 2019, through Feb. 28, 2021, Rapp made $61,610 in improper disbursements, including $52,618 of gross wages to her husband, who also was previously employed at the CCUSO, and $8,992 of related payroll costs. Auditors determined Rapp used her husband's key fob and made manual adjustments to the payroll system to show he worked when he did not. The pay was electronically deposited to a bank account Rapp shared with her husband.

Rapp was arrested in July 2021.

Following the terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Carl Petersen on Monday gave Rapp a deferred judgment and placed her on two years' probation. She also must pay $57,252 in restitution to the State of Iowa and a $1,025 civil penalty. A charge of commission of a specified unlawful activity was dismissed.

CCUSO houses sexually violent individuals and is operated by the Division of Mental Health and Disability Services within the Iowa Department of Human Services. It is located on the Cherokee Mental Health Institute campus.