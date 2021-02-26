Ex-worker sues Westwood school district for discrimination

In February 2019, Winters had right shoulder-replacement surgery, and a doctor advised a four- to six-month recovery period.

While Winters was taking sick leave during his recovery, he received three to 15 work-related calls each day. He says the district did not pay him for dealing with the issues, instead forcing him to use his sick leave. A school board member told him his devotion to his job "would be measured by whether he continued to work while on medical leave," the lawsuit said.

A day after Winters told Lutt in May 2019 that he was having a second shoulder surgery, Lutt informed him he was recommending the school board fire him as part of a reduction in force termination. The board approved the termination, the only district position that was eliminated.

The board also voted to consolidate its transportation department with the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District. Winters was not offered the job. When the Westwood district posted a job opening for a transportation organizer, which included most of Winters' former duties, he applied but was not interviewed. He says less qualified people were hired for both positions.

Winters filed employment discrimination and retaliation complaints against the district with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, which issued a right to sue letter to him in November.