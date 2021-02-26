Ex-worker sues Westwood school district for discrimination

SLOAN, Iowa -- A former Westwood Community School District employee says in a lawsuit that the district expected him to continue working while he recovered from serious shoulder injuries and later eliminated his position and fired him for filing workers' compensation claims.
The school district also discriminated against Doug Winters because of his disabilities by not interviewing him for other jobs, even though he could perform the essential functions with or without reasonable accommodations.
"(Winters') disability was a motivating factor in (the district's) discrimination," Winters' attorney, Amy Beck, of Johnston, Iowa, said in the lawsuit, filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court.
Westwood superintendent Jay Lutt could not be reached for comment Friday. Sioux City attorney Doug Phillips, who is representing the Sloan-based district, declined to comment on the allegations.
Hired as the district's transportation director in 2004, Winters hurt his right shoulder in 2018 while helping a student board a school bus and later filed a workers' compensation claim. Despite Winters' limited range of motion and mobility, the district expected him to continue to perform his usual duties and made no accommodations, the lawsuit said.
Winters then hurt his left shoulder while changing a bus tire and filed another workers' compensation claim.
In February 2019, Winters had right shoulder-replacement surgery, and a doctor advised a four- to six-month recovery period.
While Winters was taking sick leave during his recovery, he received three to 15 work-related calls each day. He says the district did not pay him for dealing with the issues, instead forcing him to use his sick leave. A school board member told him his devotion to his job "would be measured by whether he continued to work while on medical leave," the lawsuit said.
A day after Winters told Lutt in May 2019 that he was having a second shoulder surgery, Lutt informed him he was recommending the school board fire him as part of a reduction in force termination. The board approved the termination, the only district position that was eliminated.
The board also voted to consolidate its transportation department with the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District. Winters was not offered the job. When the Westwood district posted a job opening for a transportation organizer, which included most of Winters' former duties, he applied but was not interviewed. He says less qualified people were hired for both positions.
Winters filed employment discrimination and retaliation complaints against the district with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, which issued a right to sue letter to him in November.
Winters is seeking a judgment against the district for an unspecified amount to compensate him for his injuries and damages, which include lost wages and benefits and mental and emotional stress.