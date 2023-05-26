Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for setting up a sexual encounter with an undercover FBI agent he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, also must pay $5,100 in assessments and must serve five years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of attempted enticement of a minor. There is no parole in the federal system.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Heller to the mandatory minimum sentence, which was longer than the 70-87-month suggested sentence determined by federal sentencing guidelines.

"For an individual who worked in a school ... this behavior is extremely concerning," Strand said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Timmons and federal public defender Brittany Hedstrom had recommended Strand impose the mandatory minimum sentence as one of the conditions in a plea agreement.

Timmons said the July incident appeared to be an isolated event, and because it was a law enforcement operation, there was no victim. Heller also had no prior criminal record. A charge of attempted human trafficking was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Heller declined his chance to speak before he was sentenced.

The FBI and Sioux City Police Department were conducting undercover investigations to identify people involved in human trafficking when Heller responded to an online ad purporting to be a 19-year-old woman offering sexual services in exchange for money.

An FBI agent responded to Heller and posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller initially turned down her offer, then responded a few days later to set up a meeting in which he had agreed to pay the girl $200 for sex.

On July 14, Heller was arrested when he arrived for the meeting. He was in possession of alcohol, condoms and cash.

Heller was later fired from his job as a social studies teacher at Wynot Public Schools. He also was a high school baseball coach.