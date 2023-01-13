Ex-Wynot teacher pleads guilty of attempted child enticement

SIOUX CITY — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher pleaded guilty Friday of propositioning a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

He also had been charged with one count of attempted human trafficking. That charge may be dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which was filed under seal.

According to court documents, FBI investigators had been monitoring communications between Heller and the 14-year-old, in which Heller asked her for sex and offered her $200.

When Heller was arrested on July 14, authorities found him in possession of alcoholic beverages meant to be shared with the girl, a box of condoms and more than $200 in cash. During an interview with authorities after his arrest, Heller admitted he knew the girl was 14 and said he had intended to pay her for sex.

After his arrest, Heller was fired from his job as a social studies teacher at Wynot Public Schools.