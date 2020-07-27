You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Wynot village clerk pleads guilty to stealing funds
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A former Wynot, Nebraska, village clerk pleaded guilty Monday to stealing up to $1,500 of village funds.

Rose Rolfes, 71, of Wynot, entered her plea in Cedar County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of theft by deception. Sentencing was set for Sept. 14.

Rolfes pleaded guilty to stealing between $500 and $1,500 from the village from Dec. 31, 2016, to June 18, 2019, via credit card or another means of charging expenses.

Her charge had been amended from a felony last week.

Rolfes was fired in June 2019.

