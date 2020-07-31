Expert: Meth use may have caused fatal psychotic event in Sioux City case

Studies have shown that chronic meth users are more prone to psychotic episodes, including violent behavior, Glasner said.

"People who use methamphetamine heavily, that increases the chance of violence," she said.

Evidence previously entered showed that Henry had methamphetamine in his system 19 hours after Bockholt's death. A witness on Wednesday testified that Henry was high when she saw him five days before Bockholt's death and he provided a list of addresses known for the presence of drugs if she wanted to find him.

A witness who was staying at the Wingate hotel the night of Bockholt's death testified that he saw Henry leaving the hotel after fire alarms sounded and could tell by looking at his face that he was under the influence of drugs.

Toxicology tests found meth present in Bockholt's body, and three witnesses testified that Bockholt was a meth addict.

First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell renewed his motion to strike Oyadare's psychological defenses, saying they are not recognized under Iowa law. District Judge Steven Andreasen, who will decide the case because Henry has waived his right to a jury trial, reserved ruling on Campbell's motion, saying he would make a determination on its merits while deliberating the case.