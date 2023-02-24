SIOUX CITY — Two forensic psychologists agreed Dwight Evans poses a high risk for future violent behavior, yet they differed in their assessment whether he can be rehabilitated.

Found guilty in August of first-degree murder and going armed with intent for the May 1, 2021, shooting death of Martez Harrison, Evans faces a sentence of life in prison.

Because Evans was 17 and a juvenile at the time of the shooting, a judge must decide if and/or when he could be eligible for parole. Had Evans, who's now 18, been an adult, he would automatically have been ineligible for parole.

Both psychologists interviewed Evans, administered psychological tests and reviewed court and other health records and were asked about their findings in a Friday hearing in which they gave their opinions on factors District Judge Roger Sailer must consider when making his sentencing decision.

Retained by the prosecution, Dr. Tracy Thomas said she found Evans had little remorse for his actions and diagnosed him with anti-social personality disorder. He was a willing participant in the shooting, she said, armed with a handgun and accompanying others to Uncle Dave's Bar early that morning to confront Harrison.

In and out of trouble as a juvenile, past treatment programs were largely unsuccessful in changing Evans' behavior, Thomas said.

"I believe it's low," she said of his chances for rehabilitation.

Dr. Tricia Aiken, who was retained by the defense, said Evans' ADHD likely played a role in Evans' involvement in the shooting, leading him to make an impulsive decision to go along to the bar to confront Harrison.

"I believe, based on the evidence I've seen, that it was not necessarily planned. Dwight is an impulsive person," Aiken said.

Not going as far as Thomas in her diagnosis, Aiken said Evans has conduct disorder and other drug use disorders with signs of depression and anxiety. Evans expressed remorse to her for the shooting, Aiken said, has talked about his need for drug abuse treatment, severing his affiliation with gang members and obtaining his GED and a barber's certificate.

"In my opinion, Dwight can be rehabilitated, or he at least has a chance," Aiken said.

Both psychologists said Evans' tumultuous childhood, in which he had little parental supervision, led to developmental and anger issues.

Sailer will review the psychologists' full reports and findings before sentencing, which is scheduled for March 17 in Woodbury County District Court.

Evans approached Harrison, who was fighting with Lawrence Canady, outside the bar at 1427 W. Third St. and shot him in the left flank and chest, apparently as revenge for Harrison striking a friend's girlfriend days earlier. Harrison, 22, died a short time later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

At trial, Evans' attorneys didn't deny Evans shot Harrison, but sought to convince jurors he was intoxicated at the time and was defending himself and others.

Police searching his home while investigating the shooting found marijuana and a scale in his bedroom in his Sioux City home. A month after his murder trial, Evans pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be served concurrently, or at the same time, as his pending murder sentence.

A jury in December 2021 found Canady, 22, of Sioux City, guilty of voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.