SIOUX CITY -- A judge must decide which mental health expert's opinion to give greater weight as he decides whether Daniel Levering is mentally competent to stand trial for murder.
During a competency hearing Friday morning, Richard Frederick, a private forensic psychologist who examined Levering for the defense, confirmed previous diagnoses of schizophrenia, and said Levering also has some cognitive impairment that, in his opinion, render Levering incompetent to stand trial for the July 23, 2017, stabbing death of Vincent Walker in Sioux City.
"He is in the realm of incompetent defendants. The level of impairment is substantial," Frederick said.
Dr. Arnold Andersen, a University of Iowa psychiatry professor and state forensic psychiatrist, said Levering showed no signs of schizophrenia when he examined and observed him. Previous diagnoses were likely influenced by Levering's drug use, he said.
"I believe he meets the essential components of being competent to stand trial," Andersen said.
District Judge Patrick Tott took the issue under advisement and said he would issue a ruling as soon as possible.
Levering, 31, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder. Proceedings in the case have been suspended since July, when Tott granted a defense motion to determine Levering's mental competency.
Frederick said he believed Levering has a limited ability to assist his attorneys with his defense, though he has a basic understanding of court procedures and the roles of each person in the courtroom. Though Levering appeared not to be suffering from symptoms during a video of an April jail visit, Frederick said schizophrenia symptoms can come and go and be exacerbated by stress caused by a criminal trial. Levering is not currently taking medication, Frederick said.
Andersen said he believed Levering is not functionally impaired, and he is able to understand the charge filed against him and its implications.
Levering is accused of stabbing Walker, 36, of Winnebago, Nebraska, who was washing his car in front of 506 22nd St. when he was confronted by three men. Police believe Levering stabbed Walker once in the chest and three times in the back. While Walker was being stabbed, a second person who is not identified in court documents hit him in the head with a baseball bat. Walker died later at a Sioux City hospital.
Levering was arrested three days after the stabbing. Neither of the other two men has been arrested.