SIOUX CITY -- The manager of two branches of a Sioux City eye clinic has been charged in a scheme in which she reportedly stole more than $6,000 and made copies of patient records to take out loans.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Amy Inniss-Reyes, 36, of Sioux City, was working as a manager of Exact Eye Care branches at 431 Pierce St. and 2513 Hamilton Blvd. Between April 19 and May 30, she used credit card portals at Exact Eye Care to run three of her own credit cards for five separate refund transactions.
In all, the fraudulent refunds from both locations netted her $6,110.20 as a credit on her cards.
Inniss-Reyes also admitted to making copies of patients' personal records and taking them home to her kitchen, where she planned to use the patients' identities to take out loans. A total of 20 patient records were found at her residence.
She faces charges of tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor, and second-degree theft, a class D felony. In addition to her charges in Woodbury County, Inniss-Reyes faces an extradition to Colorado, where she has been charged with identity theft and theft of between $300 and $700.
