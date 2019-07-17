SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City eye clinic manager has pleaded not guilty to stealing refunds totaling more than $6,000 from the clinic.
Amy Inniss-Reyes, 36, of Sioux City, entered her written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree theft. Her trial was set for Sept. 17.
According to court documents, Inniss-Reyes, 36, was the manager of Exact Eye Care branches at 431 Pierce St. and 2513 Hamilton Blvd. and used credit card portals at Exact Eye Care to run three of her own credit cards for five separate refund transactions totaling $6,110 in credits on her cards between April 19 and May 30.
Inniss-Reyes also admitted to making copies of patients' personal records and taking them to her home, where she planned to use the patients' identities to take out loans, court documents said.