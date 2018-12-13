LE MARS, Iowa -- Two Sioux Cityans arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbing a Le Mars bank both face robbery and theft charges.
Phillip White, 32, and Karen Merrick, 35, both are charged in Plymouth County District Court with second-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
Both are suspected of robbing Iowa State Bank, 301 Plymouth St. NW, and then leading authorities on a pursuit in a U-Haul van before being stopped in rural Plymouth County.
Witnesses reported a man entered the bank at about 2:30 p.m. and mentioned a weapon, but no weapon was displayed during the robbery. The male was reported leaving the bank and getting into a van driven by a woman.
Police soon located the U-Haul van and chased it at speeds of 50-55 mph south from Le Mars and onto county roads before officers deployed stop sticks, flattening the van's tires and bringing it to a stop near Westfield.
A news release from the Le Mars Police Department on Thursday said that all money stolen from the bank was recovered from the van. The amount taken was not disclosed. The robbery remains under investigation.
According to court documents, White is a suspect in a Dec. 6 Sioux City robbery in which he is suspected of a stealing a car at gunpoint.
He also faces charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance in Woodbury County in connection with the Oct. 12 armed robbery of a Sioux City cab driver. He has pleaded not guilty.
White also was arrested and charged in Plymouth County on Oct. 11 on carrying weapons for his possession of a machete with an 18-inch blade. He has yet to enter a plea.