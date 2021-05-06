Facing 60 years prison for manslaughter, man gets 10 more for biting inmate

SIOUX CITY -- Already sentenced to 60 years in prison for breaking into a home and killing the owner, Gary Dains Jr. received another 10 years Thursday for biting a fellow jail inmate while awaiting trial.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer tacked on the extra prison time for Dains, who pleaded guilty last month to willful injury causing serious injury, increasing his total prison sentence to 70 years.

Dains was sentenced April 26 in Woodbury County District Court to 60 years in prison after a jury in March found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary for the July 16, 2019, beating death of Paul Smith, who had caught Dains breaking into his Sioux City home for a second time. Dains, 46, of Carroll, Iowa, had been charged with first-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge, sparing him from a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.