Family sues MercyOne for negligence in heart patient's death

SIOUX CITY -- The family of a Le Mars, Iowa, man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Sioux City hospital, alleging staff members gave him a lethal dosage of medication and were not paying attention to a heart monitor showing his heartbeat had been stopped for five minutes.

Mary Kay Dreckman and her three children say in the lawsuit that MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center staff members were negligent in the hours leading up to the Sept. 18, 2021, death of 65-year-old Michael Dreckman, who three days earlier had had successful quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery at the hospital.

"Mr. Dreckman was given a lethal injection," said Nick Rowley, a Decorah, Iowa, lawyer representing the Dreckmans. "When he flat-lined he was in the ICU (intensive care unit), but no healthcare providers were monitoring him. ... Nobody rushed to the rescue when loud monitors and flashing lights were going off. Mr. Dreckman's wife and kids are the ones who discovered that his heart had stopped."

Michaela Feldmann, MercyOne regional communications lead, released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

"Safety of our patients, colleagues and communities is a top priority at MercyOne. We are saddened by the loss of Mr. Dreckman, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. As this is an active legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment."

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court, Dreckman was sitting up and walking in the ICU two days after his heart surgery. Early the next day, Sept. 18, his heart began to beat rapidly. During a period of three hours and 20 minutes, nurses administered three doses of amiodarone, a medication used to treat certain types of serious irregular heartbeat, and also started Dreckman on an IV drip of the same drug.

"Combined, this amounted to a toxic dose of amiodarone," Rowley said.

Dreckman was last seen at 8 a.m., sitting up in a reclining chair, the lawsuit said. Ten minutes later, telemetry readings showed his heart rate slowing, and by 8:18 a.m. his heart rate went into long pauses followed by slow intermittent beats. Monitor readings showed Dreckman's heartbeat flat-lined for five minutes without any response from staff.

Nurses were alerted to his condition at 8:25 a.m., when Dreckman's wife and a daughter entered his room and found him unresponsive, his monitor flashing and beeping. Medical staff members began life-saving measures, but Dreckman remained in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead approximately 40 minutes later.

The lawsuit alleges MercyOne and its staff were negligent in giving Dreckman a toxic dose of amiodarone, failing to properly monitor his vital signs and his heart monitor and in the administration of medication to control his heart rate.

Dreckman's family is seeking a judgment to compensate them for an unspecified amount of damages.

Rowley said another cardiac patient died at MercyOne in 2018 after not being properly monitored. Rowley filed two lawsuits in that case, and both were settled prior to trial.