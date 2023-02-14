SAC CITY, Iowa — A woman has pleaded not guilty of leaving dead dogs and a cat in freezers at her former Sac City home.

Billi Jo Langner, 47, of Farnhamville, Iowa, entered her written plea Wednesday in Sac County District Court to six counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, all aggravated misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the owner of a house in the 200 block of East Ahrens Street called Sac City police on Jan. 1 to report that Langner, his previous tenant, had left two dead cats in the house. Two emaciated, decomposing dogs also were found in a chest freezer in the garage. According to court documents, the house was filled with animal feces and urine.

Police located Beyer-Langner at another Sac City home later that day and arrested her.

Officers returned to the rental home on Jan. 2, when the landlord reported finding a partially decomposed cat in the kitchen freezer, and on Jan. 14, when another dead cat was found in the basement of the home.