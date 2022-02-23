Fatal deputy-involved shooting ruled justifiable homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after arriving at a Sergeant Bluff trailer park to investigate a call of a possible burglary in progress, two Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies faced what has been determined was a life-or-death situation.

Confronted by a man holding a four-way tire iron, deputies Devin Groenhagen and Eric Fay, along with Sergeant Bluff police officer Jereme Muller, were forced to make a snap decision in how to respond.

Video of the shooting shows that after being struck in the left forearm by the tire iron, Fay pulled his Glock service weapon and fired two shots, one of them striking and fatally wounding Michael Meredith.

Based on Meredith's actions, the Jan. 12 shooting was reasonable and a justified homicide under Iowa law, Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said Wednesday.

"It was not until Deputy Fay felt that his life was in danger that he discharged his firearm. It was reasonable under the circumstances known to Deputy Fay for him to fear for his safety," Jennings said at a news conference in which he released the findings of his review of an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation probe.

After reviewing body cam videos of the shooting, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said Meredith's rapid advance on the officers and his striking of Fay with the tire iron left Fay with little choice.

"In this case, unfortunately, the ending that happened was out of our control," Sheehan said. "The incident wasn't going to end any other way."

A 12-year law enforcement veteran who was hired by the sheriff's office in 2020, Fay remains on administrative leave while dealing with the effects of the shooting, Sheehan said. Groenhagen, a sheriff's deputy since 2016, has returned to active duty.

An internal investigation determined that the deputies did not violate any department policies in their response and handling of the incident, Sheehan said.

Jennings' report gave a brief synopsis of the events leading up to the shooting, and after his news conference, Sheehan showed media a video that combined footage from the three officers' body cameras.

At 5:44 p.m., Muller was dispatched to Lot 5 in the Woodford Mobile Home Park, 501 B St., in Sergeant Bluff for a report of a possible burglary in progress. Groenhagen and Fay, in the area for a training exercise, responded and arrived a minute after Muller.

As they walked toward Lot 5, they began to hear shouts from a female and male saying, "you're on my porch." Groenhagen, followed by Fay, ran to the trailer, approaching between a parked car and a neighboring trailer. Muller followed and approached from the driveway.

Video shows the deputies approach the trailer and Meredith, who at the time was unknown to any of the officers, immediately approach them, the tire iron raised. Groenhagen can be seen backing up while Fay is heard shouting "show us your hands" twice before Meredith hits Fay in his left forearm, which was raised to shield himself from the blow. Fay then fired two shots as Groenhagen discharged his Taser.

The confrontation occurred in an instant, lasting less than 10 seconds.

"There is nothing else Deputy Fay could have done," Sheehan said of his deputy's actions.

Sheehan said it appeared that Groenhagen fired his Taser in between Fay's gunshots. Meredith could not be heard speaking as he approached the deputies, who quickly administered first aid after determining the treat was over, Sheehan said.

Meredith was pronounced dead at MercyOne Siouxland hours after the shooting. An autopsy said he died of a single gunshot wound in the right chest that punctured his heart and came to rest next to his left armpit.

Fay was treated at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's for treatment of his injured arm and released that night.

He said his office routinely conducts training exercises concerning use of force in dangerous situations.

