Fatal Oakland shooting determined to be self-defense

OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol has determined a fatal shooting in Oakland was self-defense.
Ryan Schuman, 32, died Sept. 27 after a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Investigators determined Schuman had attempted to prevent a male and female from leaving an apartment. Schuman then attacked the woman, hitting her repeatedly. The man fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack. The man and woman left the apartment and called 911. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.
According to the State Patrol, evidence and statements substantiated the self-defense claims. No arrests have been made, and no charges are pending.