Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Davenport early Sunday morning

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting following a pursuit reported in Davenport early Sunday morning. 

According to a DPS news release, at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue when officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle became inoperable near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue — occupants then fled on foot. Officers exchanged gunfire with an occupant during the foot pursuit; as a result, the occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release. 

Multiple Officers from several departments were involved, and the incident is still under investigation. 

This story is developing. 

DPS logo
Rick Rector
