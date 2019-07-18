WEST POINT, Neb. -- A father and his son both were sentenced Thursday to at least 40 years in prison for killing a rural Rosalie, Nebraska, man in 2017.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Derek Olson to 40-60 years in prison for second-degree murder and two to four years for second-degree arson for the March 10, 2017, death of Ernest Warnock and the burning of his house. Johnson ordered the sentences to be served consecutively for a total sentence of 42-64 years.
Later in the morning, Johnson sentenced Olson's father, Jody Olson, to 40-60 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Prosecutors recommended the length of the prison sentences as part of plea agreements with both men.
Warnock's body was found inside his burned house on March 11, 2017, and an autopsy determined that he was dead before his home was set on fire.
Derek Olson, 29, of Oakland, Nebraska, pleaded guilty in Cuming County District Court in April before standing trial a second time. His trial in March ended after Johnson declared a mistrial because a witness, during his testimony, mentioned a lie detector test given to Jody Olson. Jody Olson's testimony was key in the case, Johnson said, and it was important that jurors not be influenced by the fact that a witness took and may have passed a polygraph test.
At trial, Jody Olson testified that Derek Olson repeatedly stabbed Warnock and hit him with a hammer until he collapsed. Jody Olson said he struck Warnock a couple of times, and Warnock stabbed him in the arm during a fight.
Jody Olson, 50, of Oakland, pleaded guilty in December.
The Olsons were last of four people charged in connection with Warnock's death to be sentenced.
Becky Weitzenkamp, 43, of Oakland, was sentenced in October to 18-20 years in prison on one count of accessory to a felony. She pleaded guilty to buying a can of lighter fluid and driving Derek Olson to Warnock's house to set it on fire.
Jenna Merrill, 32, of Oakland, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to a felony and was sentenced in February to two years in prison.