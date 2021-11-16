 Skip to main content
FBI seeks help to ID man in sexual exploitation case

OMAHA -- The FBI is seeking the public's help with identifying an unknown man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A video of the unidentified man, referred to as John Doe 45, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. Data in the video files show they were produced from January 2019 through April 2019.

Doe is described as a white male with brown hair, mustache and beard. He is heard speaking English on the video.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call 1-800-225-5324.

