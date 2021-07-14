 Skip to main content
FBI seeks man who may have information in child sexual assault case
OMAHA -- The FBI field office in Omaha is seeking the public's help with identifying a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

FBI John Doe mugshot

John Doe

Videos of the unidentified 44-year-old man, referred to as John Doe, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February. Data in the video files show they were produced before November 2018.

Doe is described as a white male with light brown hair. He is heard speaking English on the video.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call 1-800-225-5324.

