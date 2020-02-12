Federal gun charge filed against man accused of robbery near Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of robbing an individual at gunpoint outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been charged with a federal firearms offense.
A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Robert Anderson, 26, of San Antonio, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Anderson approached a parked vehicle at the Hard Rock, 111 Third St., at 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 5, opened the passenger door, displayed a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle and "everything he had." The victim gave $20 in cash to Anderson, who fled.
Officers located Anderson in the Ramada Inn, 130 Nebraska St., about two hours later and found a loaded Taurus Judge revolver in his waistband, according to the complaint. Officers also found clothing items matching those seen in Hard Rock surveillance videos.
Anderson has three previous felony convictions in Texas and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
He had pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. Those charges were dismissed Wednesday after Anderson was charged in federal court.