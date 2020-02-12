Federal gun charge filed against man accused of robbery near Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of robbing an individual at gunpoint outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been charged with a federal firearms offense.

A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Robert Anderson, 26, of San Antonio, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Anderson approached a parked vehicle at the Hard Rock, 111 Third St., at 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 5, opened the passenger door, displayed a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle and "everything he had." The victim gave $20 in cash to Anderson, who fled.

Officers located Anderson in the Ramada Inn, 130 Nebraska St., about two hours later and found a loaded Taurus Judge revolver in his waistband, according to the complaint. Officers also found clothing items matching those seen in Hard Rock surveillance videos.