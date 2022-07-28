Federal judge dismisses retaliation lawsuit against MercyOne Siouxland

SIOUX CITY — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center worker who said she was fired in retaliation for filing an ethics complaint against a heart surgeon.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams granted the hospital's motion to dismiss, ruling that Cynthia Tener's lawsuit did not provide enough factual evidence to show MercyOne's sole basis for firing her was retaliation under provisions of the federal False Claims Act, and she may be better off filing her lawsuit in state court.

"(Tener) can find sufficient remedy for any alleged harm under alternate state law theories without having to overextend the specific narrow protection provided under the FCA," Williams said in his 10-page ruling, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

The former director of MercyOne's cardiovascular service line in which she supervised nurses and clinic leaders, Tener had informed hospital administrators of concerns brought to her by nurses and another doctor that the heart surgeon was failing to obtain proper consent from patients, performing unsafe add-on procedures during surgeries and falsifying paperwork so he could perform more high-risk surgeries. Concerns also were raised about the surgeon, who was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, keeping patients who had little to no chance of recovery on ventilators and other artificial life-sustaining measures for at least 30 days after surgery to protect his outcomes statistics in a national database.

After two nurses filed an internal complaint against the surgeon for falsely documenting a procedure without the patient's consent, the surgeon told administrators he believed Tener was encouraging nurses to file complaints against him, Tener said in her lawsuit.

Tener said she was suspended on Nov. 3 after administrators informed her of complaints she was creating a toxic work environment. She was fired six days later.

Tener sued the hospital and and its parent company, Indiana-based Trinity Health Corporation, in May, saying that her reporting of public safety concerns and malpractice to management and the hospital's ethics committee was a protected activity.

Williams found her actions were protected, but, mentioning the toxic work environment complaint, said he did not find it plausible that retaliation for her protected conduct was the only reason she was fired.

The judge called the alleged retaliatory actions taken by hospital administrators "problematic," but said the retaliation provision of the FCA wasn't the appropriate remedy for any harm done to Tener.