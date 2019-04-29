SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found a Minnesota man guilty of selling methamphetamine in Northwest Iowa.
Raul Marin, 47, of Bigelow, Minnesota, was found guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Marin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.
Marin was arrested July 19, 2017, when the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious pickup truck trespassing on property in a rural area. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, deputies saw the pickup driving away from the property and stopped it after the driver swerved across the gravel road and almost ran in the ditch. During a search of the vehicle, authorities found a 9 mm handgun and more than 15 grams of meth.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Marin was involved in the sale of more than 500 grams of meth in the Osceola County area.