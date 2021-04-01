Federal jury finds Macy man guilty of assault

OMAHA -- A federal jury on Wednesday found a Macy, Nebraska, man guilty of breaking a woman's jaw.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Omaha, jurors found Taylor Grant, 34, guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sentencing was set for June 25. Grant faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a police officer found the victim in June walking in a road in Macy. The woman was nearly unrecognizable because of facial swelling and the severity of her injuries, which included a broken jaw that required surgery.

The woman reported that Grant had assaulted her the previous night and would not let her leave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.