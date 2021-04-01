 Skip to main content
Federal jury finds Macy man guilty of assault
Federal jury finds Macy man guilty of assault

OMAHA -- A federal jury on Wednesday found a Macy, Nebraska, man guilty of breaking a woman's jaw.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Omaha, jurors found Taylor Grant, 34, guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sentencing was set for June 25. Grant faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a police officer found the victim in June walking in a road in Macy. The woman was nearly unrecognizable because of facial swelling and the severity of her injuries, which included a broken jaw that required surgery.

The woman reported that Grant had assaulted her the previous night and would not let her leave.

