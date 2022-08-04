Federal officials settle with Bettendorf medical office over false claims allegations

A Bettendorf medical office and a doctor accused of submitting false Medicare claims have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve the allegations.

Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, and Dr. Manish Kumar allegedly submitted false claims for office visits and the removal of skin tags and lesions, according to a news release issued Thursday by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Kumar and the dermatology office also agreed to an integrity agreement and to submit to monitoring by officials of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the news release.

The federal prosecutors and the Inspector General’s Office of the federal health and human services department cooperated to develop and accomplish the agreement, the release states.

The release states that the resolved claims were allegations only and liability had not been determined as of Thursday.

A copy of the settlement – provided with the news release – is available on the newspaper’s website.