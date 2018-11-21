SIOUX CITY -- Federal authorities have honored a Sioux City police officer for his drug abuse prevention efforts.
Lt. Brad Bollinger is one of three recipients of the 2018 Enrique S. Camarena Award, the U.S. Attorney's Office and Drug Enforcement Administration announced Wednesday. The award is presented annually to law enforcement officers who make their communities safer through drug prevention and enforcement efforts.
Bollinger was honored for his years of working with young people in the DARE and GREAT programs and providing anti-drug and anti-gang curriculum in local schools. While leading the department's Youth Bureau and as the Community Policing Coordinator, Bollinger developed and coordinated activities aimed at keeping young people away from criminal activities and drugs. He also was honored for creating the Books for Kids program and securing grants to combat opioid abuse.
Other Iowa recipients of the award include DEA Special Agent Carlos Lavastida and Waterloo police Officer Justin Brandt.
The award is named for Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a DEA agent who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in Mexico in 1985 while working under cover investigating drug lords.