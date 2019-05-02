SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Roque Moreno, 38, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in prison.
Moreno had two prior convictions that prohibited him from possessing firearms. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Moreno had used guns to threaten people on two occasions. In one instance, Moreno fired a gun into the ground. His criminal history also includes five assault convictions and a child abuse conviction.