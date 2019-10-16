SIOUX CITY -- A fifth person believed to be involved in an August incident in which gunshots were fired at a Sergeant Bluff house was taken into custody Tuesday.
An arrest warrant had been issued on Aug. 19 for Kelly Davis, 32, of Sioux City, on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Davis was located on Sioux City's west side and arrested without incident.
Davis is one of five people accused of threatening to kill the residents of a Sergeant Bluff home and firing gunshots at the house.
Raymond Nieman, 38, Erwin Scott, 23, Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, and Jennifer Crook, 36, all of Sioux City, have pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with assault, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy and aggravated assault. Nieman pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of carrying a dangerous weapon. They are scheduled to stand trial Oct. 29 in Woodbury County District Court.
According to court documents, the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of methamphetamine. The five are accused of driving to a house in the 1500 block of Harrington Loop on Aug. 7 armed with two .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can to settle the debt.
A shot was fired while they argued in the driveway with two of the home's occupants. Crook told police during an interview after her arrest that Nieman was the shooter and Davis carried the other rifle, court documents said.
Neighbors reported hearing men threaten to kill the home's residents and burn the house down. They reported hearing three gunshots fired at the house, which was occupied by three adults and three children. There were no injuries.
Officers chased a white van leaving the scene until it was involved in a crash near 210 Front St. All five occupants fled on foot, and all but Davis were apprehended soon after the crash.
Inside the van, police located the two rifles, baseball bat, gas can, a Halloween mask and a safe with unknown contents, court documents said.
