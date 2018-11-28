SIOUX CITY -- The judicial nominating commissions of Plymouth and Sioux counties on Monday named three finalists for a district associate judge vacancy.
Finalists chosen were Amy Oetken, of Le Mars, Iowa, Kristal Phillips, of Holstein, Iowa, and Dan Vakulskas, of Sioux City. The judges of Iowa Judicial Sub-District 3B, which includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties, will interview the finalists Friday and make a selection.
The commission received 10 applications for the judgeship, which became open with the retirement of District Associate Judge Robert J. Dull.
The new judge will preside primarily in Plymouth and Sioux counties, though any judge may be assigned to any of the 16 counties in the Third Judicial District.
District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.