Fire in kitchen does major damage to Morningside home

SIOUX CITY — A kitchen fire led to significant damage to a Morningside house Wednesday.

A passing off-duty firefighter noticed smoke coming from the home at 6101 Morningside Ave. and called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. A Sioux City Fire Rescue crew responded and arrived to smoke and flames pouring from the kitchen at the back of the two-story house, said Dean Lauters, Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue assistant chief.

The Sioux City crew had the flames knocked down by the time Sergeant Bluff firefighters arrived at the house, which is in the Sergeant Bluff fire district.

The house had significant smoke and water damage, and the cause of the fire was still being determined, Lauters said.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, but firefighters removed two dogs and two cats. The animals were taken to a nearby veterinary clinic, and Lauters said he did not know their conditions.