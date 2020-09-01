Firefighter pleads guilty to setting fire in Newell, indecent contact with child

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that destroyed three vacant buildings in Newell in 2017.

Brent Mack also pleaded guilty Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to fondling a young girl.

Mack, 26, entered his pleas to second-degree arson, lascivious acts with a child and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 19. According to terms of a plea agreement, Mack will also plead guilty to intentionally setting a fire in Sac County and receive a 24-year prison sentence for all three cases.