Firefighter pleads guilty to setting fire in Newell, indecent contact with child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that destroyed three vacant buildings in Newell in 2017.
Brent Mack also pleaded guilty Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to fondling a young girl.
Mack, 26, entered his pleas to second-degree arson, lascivious acts with a child and two counts of indecent contact with a child.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 19. According to terms of a plea agreement, Mack will also plead guilty to intentionally setting a fire in Sac County and receive a 24-year prison sentence for all three cases.
Mack, who was a volunteer firefighter in Newell, intentionally set the fire on Sept. 13, 2017, in the 100 block of South Fulton Street in Newell. Mack's roommates told investigators he left home 30-45 minutes before the fire was reported, telling them he was reporting to a fire call. A key-cutting machine that was missing from one of the burned buildings was later recovered at Mack's previous home.
Mack also pleaded guilty to fondling a girl who was under age 12 on separate occasions from January 2017 through July 2018 at a home in Newell.
Mack is charged in Sac County with setting fire to a corn crib in rural Nemaha on Aug. 19, 2019, so that he could help put it out.
