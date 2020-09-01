 Skip to main content
Firefighter pleads guilty to setting fire in Newell, indecent contact with child
Firefighter pleads guilty to setting fire in Newell, indecent contact with child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Newell, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire that destroyed three vacant buildings in Newell in 2017.

Brent Alan Mack

Mack

Brent Mack also pleaded guilty Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to fondling a young girl.

Mack, 26, entered his pleas to second-degree arson, lascivious acts with a child and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 19. According to terms of a plea agreement, Mack will also plead guilty to intentionally setting a fire in Sac County and receive a 24-year prison sentence for all three cases.

Mack, who was a volunteer firefighter in Newell, intentionally set the fire on Sept. 13, 2017, in the 100 block of South Fulton Street in Newell. Mack's roommates told investigators he left home 30-45 minutes before the fire was reported, telling them he was reporting to a fire call. A key-cutting machine that was missing from one of the burned buildings was later recovered at Mack's previous home.

Mack also pleaded guilty to fondling a girl who was under age 12 on separate occasions from January 2017 through July 2018 at a home in Newell.

Mack is charged in Sac County with setting fire to a corn crib in rural Nemaha on Aug. 19, 2019, so that he could help put it out.

