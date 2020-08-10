You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters are on the scene of North Sioux City apartment complex fire
alert

Firefighters are on the scene of North Sioux City apartment complex fire

Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire morning morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Several area fire departments are on the scene of an apartment complex fire in North Sioux City on Monday morning

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the Northport Apartments at 749 Streeter Drive at around 8:30 a.m. 

The Journal has a photographer at the scene. Check back at Siouxcityjournal.com for more updates. 

 

