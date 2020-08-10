Firefighters are on the scene of North Sioux City apartment complex fire

Return to homepage ×
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Several area fire departments are on the scene of an apartment complex fire in North Sioux City on Monday morning
Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the Northport Apartments at 749 Streeter Drive at around 8:30 a.m.
The Journal has a photographer at the scene. Check back at Siouxcityjournal.com for more updates.
