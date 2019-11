SERGEANT BLUFF -- Firefighters from Sioux City and the 185th Air Refueling Wing are continuing to fight a structural fire that consumed Flatbed Services, 2260 Andrew Ave.

Reports came in shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Witnesses initially said they heard explosions at the business, which is located south of Sioux Gateway Airport.

As of 8 a.m., firefighters remained at the scene. There is no word on injuries or the cause of a fire. Motorists have been detoured away from the site.