First female Black district judge in Nebraska: 'There’s still a lot to be done' to make courtrooms more diverse

When Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year, she quietly became the first Black woman to be appointed as a district court judge in Nebraska, a fact even she was surprised to learn.

"Obviously, we’ve had other people of color, just not a Black woman," said the Omaha judge, a graduate of Creighton University School of Law.

In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became not only the first woman to serve as a judge in the state, but also the first Black person. Edna Atkins followed in 1992. Both were county court judges in Douglas County appointed by Democratic governors.

In 2005, Marlon Polk, then a civil attorney in Omaha, became the first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska. This time, by a Republican governor.

Alioth said by the time she learned that Gov. Pete Ricketts had chosen her, making her the first Black woman in the state to preside over the state's most serious cases, she'd already been a prosecutor for 23 years and was familiar with, as she put it, "quite frankly, just lack of diversity in our field, period."

To be clear, she said she took an oath to uphold the law, just as she did as a prosecutor.

"So it doesn’t change, by any means, the way that I conduct my courtroom," Alioth said. "I believe that everybody has equal justice."

Still, there have been times when she's come out into her courtroom and noticed a look of surprise or calm by someone when they see she looks like they do.

Alioth, who grew up in north Omaha, said she got the same looks as a prosecutor.

She said there are a lot of people who complain about the judicial system, the prosecutorial system and law enforcement. Rather than complain, she challenges them to be part of making it different, making sure the law applies equally.

"Be part of letting everyone know that they have the same voice that others have and are afforded that same opportunity throughout the process,” Alioth said.

She said she's in awe every day that she was the one to break barriers and it was 2021.

"So it just lets us know that there’s still a lot to be done by way of not only judges, but also just the legal profession in general," Alioth said.