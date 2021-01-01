First hour of 2021 brings shooting death in Sioux City, others injured

SIOUX CITY -- A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a shooting inside a Sioux City home that occurred shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

The Sioux City Police Department in a Friday release said the incident was initially reported as having several shots fired in the 2600 block of South Walker Street at 12:49 a.m.

On entering the home where a house party was held, officers located victims inside the residence, including a woman, age 18, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The other victims who were also struck by gunfire, which came from the street area, are being treated at Sioux City hospitals, the release said.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and police are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 4 Sad 5 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.