Five arrested after South Sioux City shots fired incidents

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Five people were arrested Wednesday after two shots fired incidents occurred in a residential area over a 12-plus hour period.

At approximately 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, South Sioux City Police were notified of shots fired at an occupied residence at the 200 block of East 16th Street. No one was injured in this incident and police say it remains under investigation.

At around 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, another shots fired report incident occurred at the same residence. Police say several individuals in dark clothing were seen walking toward the house and shots were fired as they came closer.

While the house and two other neighboring homes were struck by bullets, no one was injured. However, Police Chief Ed Mahon said the incident led to a 40-minute lockdown at South Sioux City Community Schools as a safety precaution.

According to a news release, suspects from the Wednesday morning incident fled the scene after residents from the struck home chased them. A 2005 silver Acura was involved in the shooting. It crashed about a block away.