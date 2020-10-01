Five arrested after South Sioux City shots fired incidents

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Five people were arrested Wednesday after two shots fired incidents occurred in a residential area over a 12-plus hour period.
At approximately 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, South Sioux City Police were notified of shots fired at an occupied residence at the 200 block of East 16th Street. No one was injured in this incident and police say it remains under investigation.
At around 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, another shots fired report incident occurred at the same residence. Police say several individuals in dark clothing were seen walking toward the house and shots were fired as they came closer.
While the house and two other neighboring homes were struck by bullets, no one was injured. However, Police Chief Ed Mahon said the incident led to a 40-minute lockdown at South Sioux City Community Schools as a safety precaution.
According to a news release, suspects from the Wednesday morning incident fled the scene after residents from the struck home chased them. A 2005 silver Acura was involved in the shooting. It crashed about a block away.
Police say that the van's occupants exited the vehicle, firing rounds towards the individuals who were chasing them. No one was injured in this incident but a nearby unoccupied residence was struck.
Daniel Hilden, 32, and Francisco J. Ceron, 26, were arrested shortly after the shooting.
Hilden was charged with conspiracy to commit a second degree assault, conspiracy to use a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ceron was charged with conspiracy to commit a second degree assault and conspiracy to use a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Following further investigation, David Hernandez, 23, Alvaro Vite, 23, and Miguel A. Ceron, 24, were later arrested at a residence on East 12th Street.
Hernandez was charged with criminal attempt to commit a second degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharged of a firearm into a dwelling.
Vite was charged with conspiracy to commit a second degree assault, conspiracy to use a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.
Miguel Ceron was charged with conspiracy to commit a second degree assault, conspiracy use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and aiding and abetting in an attempt to commit a second degree assault.
The South Sioux City Police Department was assisted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement departments in this investigation.
