Five-plus years in federal prison for Sioux City woman who pled guilty to selling more than 20 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY — A woman who sold more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Abby Bringman, 34, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced July 15 to 64 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bringman was arrested on Sept. 29 while picking up a 5-pound package of meth that had been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service from her California supplier. Authorities seized another 1.5 pounds of meth from her vehicle and more than $22,000 in cash found in her home. Bringman admitted that during the previous months she had received several packages of meth from California and sold it to others.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
court stock art
