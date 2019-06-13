SIOUX CITY -- In a trial information document filed Wednesday, the Woodbury County Attorney has charged Ray Avila with an additional crime: flight to avoid prosecution, a class D felony.
Avila, 24, also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury, both class D felonies, stemming from a July 29, 2018 incident in which he punched Peter Johnson, 31, causing a serious injury. Johnson died Aug. 1.
The filing indicates that Avila fled Sioux City sometime between July 29, 2018 and May 20, 2019. Mexican authorities, coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Services, arrested Avila in May in a small town in the Mexican state of Jalisco, where Avila had family connections.
Avila was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Saturday morning after he was extradited from Texas, where he was held following his arrest and deportation from Mexico.
According to an affidavit filed in Woodbury County, Avila punched Johnson around bar closing time July 29, amid a misunderstanding over a car break-in -- the car's owner, Juan Espinoza, was trying to break the window of his locked car parked in the 1100 block of Fourth Street when Johnson kicked him, thinking he was trying to rob the car.
After a scuffle between Johnson and Espinoza, Avila punched Johnson, knocking him to the pavement. An autopsy performed in the days after his death found he had suffered a ring fracture in the base of his skull from the impact with the sidewalk.
An arraignment for Avila is set for 1:15 p.m. June 19. He is currently held in the Woodbury County Jail on $50,000 bond.