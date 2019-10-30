SPENCER, Iowa -- A Florida man is in custody on suspicion of robbing a Spencer convenience store at gunpoint late Tuesday.
Jaime Salina Munoz, 22, of Shalimar, Florida, was booked into the Clay County Jail on a charge of first-degree robbery and was being held on a $25,000 bond.
You have free articles remaining.
Law enforcement was dispatched to Dynos Convenience Store, 1001 S. Grand Ave., at 10:18 p.m. for a report of a robbery. According to a Spencer Police Department news release, Munoz entered the store and attempted to buy a can of beer. While speaking with the clerk, Munoz allegedly displayed a firearm tucked in his waistband and demanded cash. Munoz fled the store with the money.
Clay County Sheriff's deputies later stopped a vehicle driven by Munoz at 712 11th St. SW and arrested him without incident. Officers recovered the stolen cash and a CO2 BB gun that was believed to have been used in the robbery.